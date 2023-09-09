Jennifer Newstead Sells 670 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,407,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

META stock opened at $297.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $766.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

