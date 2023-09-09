Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $42,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,825.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

INSW stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.09.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.42. International Seaways had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in International Seaways by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in International Seaways by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in International Seaways by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 136,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

