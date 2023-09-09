Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Receives $39.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $37.04 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,895,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.