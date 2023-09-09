JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.54. JD.com has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

