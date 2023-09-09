James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives $29.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 2,363.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,161,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after buying an additional 1,114,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,292,000 after buying an additional 99,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after buying an additional 45,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 27.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 60,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JHX opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $954.30 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

