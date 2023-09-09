James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives $29.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on James Hardie Industries
Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries Stock Performance
Shares of JHX opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $954.30 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
James Hardie Industries Company Profile
James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than James Hardie Industries
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.