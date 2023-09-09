Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $910,042.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,100 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $11,398,470,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J stock opened at $130.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.58. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

