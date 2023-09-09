iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,416 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $74.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.17. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

