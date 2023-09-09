iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

