iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Reduced by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.5% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,819 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,458 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

