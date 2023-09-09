iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVV opened at $447.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $449.47 and its 200-day moving average is $426.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.