IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.00.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $213.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in IQVIA by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 168,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,870,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 63,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

