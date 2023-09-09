Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.47.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $40.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $600.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.48%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $1,127,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 78.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,424,000 after buying an additional 7,252,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 98,059.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,365,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,378,000 after buying an additional 2,363,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

