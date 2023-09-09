Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 8,521 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,809% compared to the average volume of 218 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 93.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 81,420 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 383,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 205,750 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,315,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 184,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 94,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 55,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SPWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.26 million, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

