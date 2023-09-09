Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $560.00 to $605.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intuit traded as high as $556.89 and last traded at $556.59, with a volume of 294835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $550.95.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTU. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.55.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,225 shares of company stock worth $39,409,161 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

