International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

IBM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.21 and its 200-day moving average is $133.08. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

