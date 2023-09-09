Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $38.01 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $38.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.