Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $37.24, but opened at $35.00. Intapp shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 62,674 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 14,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $639,146.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,691 shares in the company, valued at $941,854.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,974 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $145,755.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 14,041 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $639,146.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,854.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,859 shares of company stock worth $8,466,758 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Intapp Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Intapp’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

