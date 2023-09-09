Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $215.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Insulet traded as low as $174.15 and last traded at $175.34, with a volume of 293293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.40.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. American National Bank purchased a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 193.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

