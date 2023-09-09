Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $42.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Insmed traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 91128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $77.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 258.22% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

