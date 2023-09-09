Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Sells 1,724 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $20,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Rakhi Kumar sold 336 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $4,032.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $44,172.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Rakhi Kumar sold 535 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $6,420.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Rakhi Kumar sold 100 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $12.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2,333.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

