Insider Selling: Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Sells $727,250.00 in Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) Director William C. Griffiths sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $727,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,767.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NX stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $914.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.44. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $29.63.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1,444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NX. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

