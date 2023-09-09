Insider Selling: Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Sells $727,250.00 in Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) Director William C. Griffiths sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $727,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,767.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Quanex Building Products Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NX stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $914.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.44. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $29.63.
Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.
Several brokerages have commented on NX. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.
About Quanex Building Products
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.
