Insider Selling: Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) CEO Sells $855,187.70 in Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $855,187.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.74 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

