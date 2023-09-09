Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Sells $1,002,304.20 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $958.36 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $680.00 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $945.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $907.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.40.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

