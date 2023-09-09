Insider Selling: Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Insider Sells £71,512.10 in Stock

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) insider Ivor Gray sold 65,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.39), for a total value of £71,512.10 ($90,315.86).

Macfarlane Group Price Performance

Shares of LON MACF opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.40) on Friday. Macfarlane Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 85.20 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 121 ($1.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,105.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.88.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

Macfarlane Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a GBX 0.94 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MACF

About Macfarlane Group

(Get Free Report)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.