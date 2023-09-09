Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Sells 484 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) insider Michele Lau sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $35,607.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michele Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Monday, August 14th, Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $387,695.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.2 %

GDDY opened at $74.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.