Insider Selling: BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) COO Sells $1,561,581.24 in Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Galbraith sold 60,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,561,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,786.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BRP Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BRP opened at $26.41 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BRP Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 476,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in BRP Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Stories

