Insider Selling: BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $4,587,356.20 in Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $4,587,356.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,324.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BILL Price Performance
Shares of BILL opened at $116.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.92. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $175.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.27.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.58 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BILL by 64.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in BILL by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter valued at $32,000.
BILL Company Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
