Insider Selling: BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $4,587,356.20 in Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $4,587,356.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,324.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $116.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.92. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $175.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.27.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.58 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on BILL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BILL by 64.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in BILL by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.