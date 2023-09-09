Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $1,044,243.99 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $185,537.92.

On Monday, July 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $167,793.60.

NYSE:ANET opened at $196.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.80. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $198.70.

Arista Networks last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,453,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 425,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Arista Networks by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.65.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

