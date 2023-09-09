Insider Buying: Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Buys £13,200 in Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Harrison purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($16,670.88).

Alexander Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Alexander Harrison sold 20,000 shares of Fiske stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.78), for a total value of £12,400 ($15,660.52).

Fiske Stock Performance

FKE opened at GBX 65 ($0.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.49. Fiske plc has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.95).

Fiske Company Profile

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

