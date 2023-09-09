Insider Buying: CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Purchases £302.40 in Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg purchased 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £302.40 ($381.91).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, David Fineberg bought 196 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($378.73).

LON CMCX opened at GBX 102.60 ($1.30) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 171.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of £287.10 million, a PE ratio of 680.00 and a beta of 0.49. CMC Markets plc has a 1 year low of GBX 97.64 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 271.26 ($3.43).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,666.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 250 ($3.16) to GBX 140 ($1.77) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt cut shares of CMC Markets to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital upgraded shares of CMC Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.40) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

