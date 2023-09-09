Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $167.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.02. The company has a market capitalization of $312.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.