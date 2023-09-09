Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Purchased by North Reef Capital Management LP

North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,135 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.39. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $70.97.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.70%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

