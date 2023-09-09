Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.
Read Our Latest Report on IBDRY
Iberdrola Price Performance
Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Iberdrola Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $1.053 dividend. This is a boost from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.
Iberdrola Company Profile
Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Iberdrola
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.