Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Iberdrola Price Performance

OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $53.19.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $1.053 dividend. This is a boost from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

