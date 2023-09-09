Ian McDonough Purchases 63,380 Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) insider Ian McDonough purchased 63,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £5,070.40 ($6,403.64).
Blackbird Trading Up 11.4 %
BIRD opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 10.80. Blackbird plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.30 ($0.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.84 million, a PE ratio of -975.00 and a beta of 0.87.
About Blackbird
