Ian McDonough Purchases 63,380 Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) insider Ian McDonough purchased 63,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £5,070.40 ($6,403.64).

Blackbird Trading Up 11.4 %

BIRD opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 10.80. Blackbird plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.30 ($0.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.84 million, a PE ratio of -975.00 and a beta of 0.87.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

