HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) & Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Financial Comparison

HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) and Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HUB Cyber Security and Silicom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUB Cyber Security $79.74 million 0.38 -$81.60 million N/A N/A Silicom $150.58 million 1.20 $18.31 million $2.78 9.64

Silicom has higher revenue and earnings than HUB Cyber Security.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

HUB Cyber Security has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicom has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HUB Cyber Security and Silicom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUB Cyber Security N/A N/A N/A Silicom 11.87% 10.47% 8.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for HUB Cyber Security and Silicom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUB Cyber Security 0 0 0 0 N/A Silicom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Silicom has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.65%. Given Silicom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silicom is more favorable than HUB Cyber Security.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.2% of HUB Cyber Security shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Silicom shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of HUB Cyber Security shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Silicom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Silicom beats HUB Cyber Security on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUB Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. It provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards. The company also provides virtualized and universal customer-premises equipment; and edge devices for SD-WAN, secure access service edge, Telco dedicated routers, and NFV deployments. It serves customers in the original equipment manufacturing, cloud, telco, mobile, and related service provider market. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

