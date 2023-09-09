Head to Head Survey: Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 8.92% 6.55% 1.74% Enlight Renewable Energy 25.17% 5.76% 1.86%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 1 5 3 0 2.22 Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pinnacle West Capital and Enlight Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus target price of $77.90, suggesting a potential upside of 1.71%. Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.44%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Pinnacle West Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Enlight Renewable Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $4.32 billion 2.01 $483.60 million $3.58 21.39 Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 9.99 $24.75 million N/A N/A

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats Pinnacle West Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities, as well as owns and maintains transmission and distribution substations. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

