Head-To-Head Review: Westrock Coffee (WEST) vs. The Competition

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Westrock Coffee to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee’s peers have a beta of 0.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westrock Coffee -8.58% -310.68% -3.60% Westrock Coffee Competitors -67.09% -1,004.50% -23.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westrock Coffee and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Westrock Coffee and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Westrock Coffee $867.87 million -$55.19 million -7.65 Westrock Coffee Competitors $11.66 billion $1.72 billion 63.63

Westrock Coffee’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Westrock Coffee. Westrock Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Westrock Coffee and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westrock Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westrock Coffee Competitors 176 1170 1502 35 2.48

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 6.70%. Given Westrock Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Westrock Coffee beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.