Head-To-Head Review: P3 Health Partners (PIII) versus The Competition

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare P3 Health Partners to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.51 billion -$94.28 million 15.36

Profitability

P3 Health Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -136.76% -192.17% -18.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for P3 Health Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 164 318 0 2.63

P3 Health Partners currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.97%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 120.44%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ competitors have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

P3 Health Partners competitors beat P3 Health Partners on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

