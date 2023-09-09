Head to Head Analysis: Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Roblox and Zuora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Roblox alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $2.23 billion 7.39 -$924.37 million ($1.88) -15.43 Zuora $338.39 million 3.83 -$197.97 million ($0.82) -11.52

Zuora has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roblox. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zuora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

69.9% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Roblox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Zuora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Roblox and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -46.81% -399.93% -21.20% Zuora -26.67% -69.47% -13.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Roblox and Zuora, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 6 5 13 0 2.29 Zuora 0 2 4 0 2.67

Roblox currently has a consensus target price of $38.04, indicating a potential upside of 31.18%. Zuora has a consensus target price of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 30.95%. Given Roblox’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Roblox is more favorable than Zuora.

Volatility and Risk

Roblox has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zuora has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zuora beats Roblox on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions. It also provides Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configure, price, and quote various subscription options; Zuora Collect designed to/ handle the complicated function of payments associated with subscription-based businesses; Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform for digital publishing and media industry; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its systems integrators, consultants, and ecosystem partners. Zuora, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.