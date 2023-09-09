HC Wainwright Weighs in on SoundHound AI, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoundHound AI in a report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundHound AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 1.7 %

SoundHound AI stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $553.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.67.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 984,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $42,697.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,145.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 984,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,334 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 517.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,465 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $5,520,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,715,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 493,431 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.