Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Guidewire Software updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
NYSE:GWRE opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $95.88.
Insider Activity at Guidewire Software
In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,799.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $941,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
