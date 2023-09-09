Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Guidewire Software updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $95.88.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,799.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $941,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

