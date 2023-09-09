Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Stock Price Up 2.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 136,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 248,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Specifically, Director George Raymond Zage III bought 30,000 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $155,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,383,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,550. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grindr Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.54 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Grindr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grindr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

