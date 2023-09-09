Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives $34.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. Truist Financial lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5,892.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,812 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 99.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,001,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after acquiring an additional 911,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,036,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,634,000 after purchasing an additional 568,105 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBCI stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $201.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

