Geoff Wilson Buys 22,012 Shares of Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Stock

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) insider Geoff Wilson bought 22,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.21 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$26,634.52 ($17,183.56).
Geoff Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 1st, Geoff Wilson purchased 32,023 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,715.81 ($24,977.94).
