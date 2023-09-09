General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $77.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. General Mills traded as low as $65.24 and last traded at $65.38, with a volume of 785552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.87.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

