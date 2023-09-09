Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,414,245. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $244.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

