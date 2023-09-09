G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIII. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $814,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

