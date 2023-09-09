G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Raised to $26.00 at KeyCorp

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIII has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of GIII opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $814,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,782. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,716,000. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3,968.1% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,315,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after buying an additional 1,283,280 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 632.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 494,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

