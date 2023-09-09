G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Raised to $23.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.14.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

GIII stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,782 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after buying an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 3,453,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.