G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $634,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $222,659.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

View Our Latest Report on G-III Apparel Group

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.